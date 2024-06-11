Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,203 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 33.2% during the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 146,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,046,000 after buying an additional 36,646 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 25,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,589,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 213,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,970,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.69. The company had a trading volume of 12,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,896. Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.59 and a fifty-two week high of $42.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.45 and its 200-day moving average is $40.93.

Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (GCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Goldman Sachs US Broad Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, investment-grade taxable bond index which screens securities for fundamental criteria. GCOR was launched on Sep 8, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

