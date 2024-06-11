GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Holdings Boosted by Rip Road Capital Partners LP

Rip Road Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Free Report) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,763,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 361,294 shares during the quarter. GoodRx comprises 12.8% of Rip Road Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Rip Road Capital Partners LP owned 0.43% of GoodRx worth $11,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDRX. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in GoodRx by 0.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 346,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in GoodRx by 301.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 6,006 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in GoodRx by 21.7% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 37,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 6,732 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in GoodRx by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 7,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in GoodRx by 6.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 164,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

GDRX stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.89. The company had a trading volume of 253,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,515,345. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -894.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.40. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.14 and a 1-year high of $9.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.76. The company has a quick ratio of 6.29, a current ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

GoodRx ( NASDAQ:GDRX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $197.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.20 million. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.45%. On average, analysts expect that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised GoodRx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James raised GoodRx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on GoodRx in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised GoodRx from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on GoodRx from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GoodRx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.32.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices.

