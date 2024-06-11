Greencore Group (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $8.50

Greencore Group plc (OTCMKTS:GNCGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.50 and last traded at $8.50, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.50.
Greencore Group Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.24 and its 200 day moving average is $5.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
Greencore Group Company Profile
Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells convenience food products in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company offers sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.
