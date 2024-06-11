Greystone Financial Group LLC Acquires 778 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Greystone Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 778 shares during the quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 273.9% during the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,424,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,763,025. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.55.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

