Greystone Financial Group LLC Has $412,000 Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Greystone Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,163 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in Meta Platforms by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 666,059 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $235,758,000 after purchasing an additional 43,928 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Tcwp LLC now owns 941 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in Meta Platforms by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 9,846 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Portfolio Management LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 377.8% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Portfolio Management LLC now owns 6,608 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 5,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sirios Capital Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,459,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 8,951 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $4,223,529.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,190,573. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 8,951 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $4,223,529.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,190,573. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.75, for a total value of $288,843.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,114,387.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 575,820 shares of company stock valued at $283,363,103. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on META. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $585.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $600.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $527.00 to $588.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $535.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $510.41.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on META

Meta Platforms Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded up $9.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $502.60. 11,221,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,914,746. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $480.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $438.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $265.33 and a fifty-two week high of $531.49.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $36.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.28 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 32.06%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 11.49%.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.