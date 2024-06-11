Greystone Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter worth $135,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $536,000. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 99.0% during the third quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:MDY traded down $6.09 on Tuesday, hitting $529.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,672. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $424.22 and a one year high of $558.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $538.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $520.46.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

