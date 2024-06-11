Greystone Financial Group LLC Sells 278 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Greystone Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period.

ITA stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $136.17. The company had a trading volume of 212,409 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $132.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.59. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $145.00 and a 12-month high of $206.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

