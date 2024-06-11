Greystone Financial Group LLC Sells 6,797 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Greystone Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,858 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 6,797 shares during the period. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 627.8% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 655 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 130.1% in the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 863 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 62.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded down $0.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.41. 15,210,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,993,682. The company has a market cap of $170.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.23 and a 200 day moving average of $39.82. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.14 and a 52-week high of $43.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.23 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.25%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VZ. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Redburn Atlantic raised Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.77.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

