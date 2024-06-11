Greystone Financial Group LLC Sells 7,266 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Greystone Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,266 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for approximately 1.6% of Greystone Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 387.2% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 315.4% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on NEE shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.50.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NextEra Energy stock traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $77.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,218,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,655,306. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $80.47. The company has a market capitalization of $158.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.20.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 56.13%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

