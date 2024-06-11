Gryphon Digital Mining (NASDAQ:GRYP) vs. Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Head to Head Survey

Gryphon Digital Mining (NASDAQ:GRYP – Get Free Report) and Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Gryphon Digital Mining has a beta of 2.83, suggesting that its stock price is 183% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hargreaves Lansdown has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gryphon Digital Mining and Hargreaves Lansdown’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gryphon Digital Mining $6.84 million 7.98 -$11.58 million N/A N/A Hargreaves Lansdown $776.11 million N/A $287.92 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Hargreaves Lansdown has higher revenue and earnings than Gryphon Digital Mining.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Gryphon Digital Mining and Hargreaves Lansdown, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gryphon Digital Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A Hargreaves Lansdown 0 0 1 0 3.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.2% of Gryphon Digital Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Gryphon Digital Mining shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Gryphon Digital Mining and Hargreaves Lansdown’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gryphon Digital Mining -339.99% N/A -168.77% Hargreaves Lansdown N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Hargreaves Lansdown beats Gryphon Digital Mining on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gryphon Digital Mining

Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc. operates as a bitcoin mining company in the United States. It operates mining computers and ESG-led mining. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Hargreaves Lansdown

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; and fund dealing services. In addition, the company offers investment accounts; cash savings; accounts for children; and foreign currency exchange, retirement, and financial advisory services. Hargreaves Lansdown plc was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

