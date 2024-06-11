Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Shares Acquired by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 807,693 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,456 shares during the period. Guidewire Software comprises about 0.9% of Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.99% of Guidewire Software worth $88,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GWRE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,045,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $724,092,000 after purchasing an additional 38,954 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in Guidewire Software by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 6,238,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,499,000 after buying an additional 36,895 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 141.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,842,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,268 shares in the last quarter. Linonia Partnership LP purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter worth about $189,965,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth about $105,311,000.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Guidewire Software Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE GWRE traded up $2.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,189. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.45 and a 52 week high of $135.18. The firm has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,016.92 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 4,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total value of $493,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,375 shares in the company, valued at $27,420,656.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Guidewire Software news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 4,420 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total transaction of $493,935.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,420,656.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider John P. Mullen sold 3,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total value of $409,563.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 149,397 shares in the company, valued at $16,695,114.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,785 shares of company stock worth $1,220,087 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.23.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software Profile

(Free Report)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.