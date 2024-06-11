Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Acquired by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 163.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 247,190 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,405 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $8,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 2.6% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,875 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 17.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 127,787 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $5,176,000 after acquiring an additional 19,263 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 261.1% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 27,662 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 20,001 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,237,806 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $90,631,000 after purchasing an additional 137,222 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE HAL traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,616,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,729,534. The company has a market capitalization of $30.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $30.04 and a fifty-two week high of $43.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.64 and its 200 day moving average is $36.60.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Halliburton had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Halliburton from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.06.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Halliburton

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $123,802.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,845. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $369,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 283,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,481,883.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $123,802.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,287 shares of company stock valued at $1,930,704. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.