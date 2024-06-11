Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Bought by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 159.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 688,476 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 423,499 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned about 0.08% of Halliburton worth $24,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HAL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $400,070,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,878,811 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $284,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,485 shares in the last quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 237.6% in the third quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 1,677,194 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $67,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,406 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,539,062 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $91,787,000 after acquiring an additional 859,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 1,507.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 852,357 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $34,520,000 after acquiring an additional 799,337 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

In other news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $123,802.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,845. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $123,802.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,845. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Shannon Slocum sold 38,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total value of $1,437,701.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,828,508.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,287 shares of company stock valued at $1,930,704. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Halliburton Stock Down 0.8 %

HAL traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $34.22. 461,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,719,220. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $30.04 and a twelve month high of $43.85. The company has a market cap of $30.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.60.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Halliburton had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Halliburton from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Halliburton from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.06.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Featured Articles

