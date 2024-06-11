Hancock Whitney Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,174 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for 0.8% of Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $20,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 32,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,810,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1,819.1% during the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 11,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,667,000 after acquiring an additional 10,842 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $363,000. Finally, Terril Brothers Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 113.2% during the fourth quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 0.6 %

Eli Lilly and Company stock traded down $5.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $859.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,787,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,946,184. The company has a market cap of $817.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $777.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $711.44. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $434.34 and a fifty-two week high of $882.14.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 139,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.29, for a total value of $118,885,932.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,869,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,413,042,742.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 139,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.29, for a total transaction of $118,885,932.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,869,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,413,042,742.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total transaction of $614,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,842,821.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 477,294 shares of company stock worth $397,122,216. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LLY. Argus increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. TheStreet upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 price objective (up from $815.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $892.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $787.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.