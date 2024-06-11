Hancock Whitney Corp Buys 338 Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,473 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp owned about 0.25% of Cabot worth $11,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cabot by 143.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabot during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cabot by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cabot by 372.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 505 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on CBT. Mizuho increased their price objective on Cabot from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com raised Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Cabot from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 13,764 shares of Cabot stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $1,400,211.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,490,559.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Stock Performance

NYSE:CBT traded up $0.68 on Tuesday, hitting $98.85. The stock had a trading volume of 46,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,490. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.72. Cabot Co. has a 52-week low of $63.73 and a 52-week high of $103.49.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.12. Cabot had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cabot Co. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Cabot Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from Cabot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Cabot’s payout ratio is presently 21.77%.

Cabot Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

Featured Articles

