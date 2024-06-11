Hancock Whitney Corp Grows Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 743.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,442 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $5,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWB. Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $4,471,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 474,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,347,000 after acquiring an additional 67,861 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,512,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,533,000 after acquiring an additional 146,971 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Finally, Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $442,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $291.60. The company had a trading volume of 515,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,049. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $224.41 and a 52 week high of $293.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $284.61 and its 200-day moving average is $274.58. The stock has a market cap of $35.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

