Hancock Whitney Corp Grows Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 366.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,241 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,909 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Walmart during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other Walmart news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $1,944,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 144,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,386,389.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $1,944,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 144,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,386,389.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total value of $82,637,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 640,532,611 shares in the company, valued at $42,345,610,913.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,906,725 shares of company stock worth $642,307,702 in the last three months. 45.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of WMT traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $66.81. The company had a trading volume of 3,715,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,342,533. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.85 and a 52-week high of $67.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.82. The firm has a market cap of $538.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Walmart from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Walmart from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on Walmart from $63.33 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Walmart from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.24.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

