Hancock Whitney Corp Has $12.24 Million Stock Position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $12,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COKE. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 295.1% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 5,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 580,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,565,000 after acquiring an additional 19,877 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 44,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 114,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,084 shares during the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COKE traded down $3.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,010.41. 12,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,270. The company’s 50 day moving average is $901.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $870.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 52 week low of $614.22 and a 52 week high of $1,030.00.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $17.31 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 6.83%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s payout ratio is 4.12%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

