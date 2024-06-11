Hancock Whitney Corp Has $39.86 Million Stock Position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its stake in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 820,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,009 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney accounts for about 1.5% of Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $39,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Hancock Whitney by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 155.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.54. The stock had a trading volume of 25,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,974. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 52 week low of $32.16 and a 52 week high of $49.65.

Hancock Whitney Increases Dividend

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $354.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.15 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 19.07%. Analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This is a positive change from Hancock Whitney’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is currently 37.30%.

In related news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $39,516.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,755,029.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $39,516.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,843 shares in the company, valued at $2,755,029.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 1,300 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total value of $59,306.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,982 shares in the company, valued at $1,094,058.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HWC. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on Hancock Whitney from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.88.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

