Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 1,499 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,499 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $1,392,000. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 2,774,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,904,000 after acquiring an additional 50,332 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 55,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,725,000 after purchasing an additional 10,682 shares during the last quarter. Enzi Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $471,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 28,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,433,000 after purchasing an additional 5,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on JNJ. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com cut Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.07.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of JNJ stock traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $145.96. 1,080,371 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,380,348. The stock has a market cap of $351.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $143.13 and a 12 month high of $175.97.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The firm had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.63 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.92%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.