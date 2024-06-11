Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 16,528 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 279,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,528 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $9,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WY. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 606.7% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

WY has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, CIBC set a $37.00 price objective on Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Shares of NYSE:WY traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $29.04. 455,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,401,482. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $28.26 and a 1-year high of $36.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.80.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

In other news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 5,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $169,814.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,226. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 5,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $169,814.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,226. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Keith O’rear sold 8,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $300,814.47. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 170,665 shares in the company, valued at $6,149,059.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

