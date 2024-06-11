Harber Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Harber Asset Management LLC grew its position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,347 shares during the period. Signet Jewelers accounts for approximately 2.5% of Harber Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Harber Asset Management LLC owned 0.23% of Signet Jewelers worth $10,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SIG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,323,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,272,000 after acquiring an additional 51,397 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,262,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,445,000 after acquiring an additional 349,771 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,201,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,253,000 after acquiring an additional 93,136 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 759,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,457,000 after acquiring an additional 189,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 627,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,031,000 after acquiring an additional 18,359 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Signet Jewelers news, CAO Vincent Ciccolini sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.64, for a total transaction of $406,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,683,164.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 5,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total value of $486,237.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,409,044.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vincent Ciccolini sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.64, for a total transaction of $406,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,683,164.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,431 shares of company stock valued at $3,444,267. Insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on SIG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Friday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.20.

Signet Jewelers Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE SIG traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $103.85. The company had a trading volume of 867,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,733. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.12. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 52-week low of $57.10 and a 52-week high of $112.06.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $6.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 10.6 EPS for the current year.

Signet Jewelers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.74%.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

