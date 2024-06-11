Harber Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO)

Harber Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 906,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 906,994 shares during the period. Harber Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vimeo were worth $3,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VMEO. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vimeo by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 5,534 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Vimeo during the third quarter worth $110,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Vimeo during the third quarter worth $82,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Vimeo by 1.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 326,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vimeo by 2.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,201,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 31,773 shares during the last quarter. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vimeo Price Performance

VMEO traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.03. 3,191,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,488,377. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.00. Vimeo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $5.77. The stock has a market cap of $682.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 2.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vimeo ( NASDAQ:VMEO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Vimeo had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $104.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.40 million. Vimeo’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Vimeo, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 price objective (up from $4.00) on shares of Vimeo in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

Vimeo Company Profile

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. It provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. The company also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

