HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) CMO Marc Holmes Sells 13,916 Shares

HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) CMO Marc Holmes sold 13,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total value of $469,525.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Marc Holmes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 10th, Marc Holmes sold 13,916 shares of HashiCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $365,990.80.

On Thursday, March 21st, Marc Holmes sold 8,009 shares of HashiCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total value of $219,286.42.

HashiCorp Stock Performance

Shares of HCP stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.62. 2,391,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,634,466. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.02 and a beta of 1.25. HashiCorp, Inc. has a one year low of $18.91 and a one year high of $33.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of HashiCorp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of HashiCorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on HashiCorp from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HashiCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HashiCorp

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 2.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of HashiCorp by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 43,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 8.1% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in HashiCorp by 43.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in HashiCorp by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HashiCorp

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

