HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) CMO Marc Holmes Sells 13,916 Shares

HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) CMO Marc Holmes sold 13,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total value of $469,525.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Marc Holmes also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, April 10th, Marc Holmes sold 13,916 shares of HashiCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $365,990.80.
- On Thursday, March 21st, Marc Holmes sold 8,009 shares of HashiCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total value of $219,286.42.
HashiCorp Stock Performance
Shares of HCP stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.62. 2,391,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,634,466. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.02 and a beta of 1.25. HashiCorp, Inc. has a one year low of $18.91 and a one year high of $33.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.23.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Investors Weigh In On HashiCorp
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 2.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of HashiCorp by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 43,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 8.1% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in HashiCorp by 43.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in HashiCorp by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About HashiCorp
HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.
