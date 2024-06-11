HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $36.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PLRX. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.38.

Get Pliant Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Pliant Therapeutics

Pliant Therapeutics Stock Performance

PLRX opened at $11.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.25. The company has a quick ratio of 16.12, a current ratio of 16.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Pliant Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $24.74.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pliant Therapeutics will post -3.44 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pliant Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLRX. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 165.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 244,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,236,000 after buying an additional 152,190 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 50,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 418,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,252,000 after buying an additional 61,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 8,855.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 270,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,696,000 after buying an additional 267,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in phase 2b trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and in phase 2a trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pliant Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pliant Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.