HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Price Target Raised to $105.00

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HQY. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on HealthEquity from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $101.42.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HealthEquity

HealthEquity Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of HealthEquity stock opened at $86.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.55. HealthEquity has a 12-month low of $59.02 and a 12-month high of $87.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.86 and its 200-day moving average is $76.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $262.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.56 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 7.77%. Equities research analysts predict that HealthEquity will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman Stephen Neeleman sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,693,775. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total transaction of $2,576,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,547,032.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Stephen Neeleman sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 90,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,693,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,745 shares of company stock worth $5,482,530 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HealthEquity

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in HealthEquity by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 3.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. KLR Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HealthEquity

(Get Free Report)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.