Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) PT Raised to $11.00

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Mizuho from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Herbalife from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating and issued a $9.50 price objective on shares of Herbalife in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Herbalife from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.70.

Shares of HLF stock opened at $11.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.04. Herbalife has a 12 month low of $6.68 and a 12 month high of $19.48. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.23.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Herbalife had a net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 19.97%. Herbalife’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Herbalife will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Juan Miguel Mendoza bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.17 per share, for a total transaction of $25,425.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 80,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,522.43. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Henry C. Wang acquired 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.30 per share, with a total value of $25,835.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 176,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,638,604.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Juan Miguel Mendoza acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.17 per share, for a total transaction of $25,425.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 80,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,522.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 61,357 shares of company stock valued at $595,463. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLF. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Herbalife by 44.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 16,275 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Herbalife by 1.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 217,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Herbalife by 9.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,742,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,378,000 after buying an additional 147,003 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife during the third quarter worth approximately $381,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Herbalife by 4.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 246,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after acquiring an additional 10,272 shares during the last quarter.

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

