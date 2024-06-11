Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Stock Price Down 0.5% Following Insider Selling

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.5% during trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $21.06 and last traded at $21.51. Approximately 1,883,908 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 6,817,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.62.

Specifically, insider Soleil Boughton sold 63,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $965,130.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 154,345 shares in the company, valued at $2,341,413.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Patrick Harrison Carroll sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $130,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 173,880 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 63,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $965,130.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 154,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,341,413.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,014,625 shares of company stock valued at $17,153,952. Company insiders own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

HIMS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup cut shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. TheStreet raised Hims & Hers Health from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.14.

The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,151.00 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.16.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.37 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The business’s revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 2.8% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 65,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 0.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 281,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Hims & Hers Health by 10.0% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

