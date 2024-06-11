HitBTC Token Price Reaches $0.25 (HIT)

HitBTC Token (HIT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. HitBTC Token has a total market capitalization of $206.25 million and approximately $367,712.27 worth of HitBTC Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HitBTC Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000375 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, HitBTC Token has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HitBTC Token Token Profile

HitBTC Token launched on June 15th, 2021. HitBTC Token’s total supply is 1,522,149,954 tokens. The Reddit community for HitBTC Token is https://reddit.com/r/hitbtc. HitBTC Token’s official Twitter account is @hitbtc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HitBTC Token is hitbtc.com/hit. The official message board for HitBTC Token is blog.hitbtc.com/hitbtc-launches-its-native-utility-token-hit.

According to CryptoCompare, “HIT is the utility token of HitBTC. It was created HIT to provide users with a seamless HitBTC experience and exclusive benefits for its upcoming products.

**_The official HitBTC Token ticker is “HIT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. _**

[Telegram](https://t.me/EN%5FHitBTC)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/hitbtc)[Reddit](https://www.reddit.com/r/hitbtc/)

[Whitepaper](https://s3.hitbtc.com/b/HIT%20Whitepaper.pdf)”

Buying and Selling HitBTC Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HitBTC Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HitBTC Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HitBTC Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

