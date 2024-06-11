Honeycomb Asset Management LP Grows Position in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)

Honeycomb Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) by 40.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 600,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,000 shares during the quarter. Clear Secure makes up approximately 3.0% of Honeycomb Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Honeycomb Asset Management LP owned 0.40% of Clear Secure worth $12,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Clear Secure during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Clear Secure during the third quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Clear Secure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 6.2% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on YOU. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.40.

Clear Secure Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:YOU traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.96. 1,073,323 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,570,961. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07 and a beta of 1.56. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.28 and a 52 week high of $27.75.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.13. Clear Secure had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $179.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.28 million. On average, research analysts predict that Clear Secure, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clear Secure Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is a boost from Clear Secure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Clear Secure’s dividend payout ratio is 64.29%.

About Clear Secure

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

