Honeycomb Asset Management LP Purchases New Position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA)

Honeycomb Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 44,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PARAA. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,421,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Paramount Global by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 35,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,007 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $284,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its position in shares of Paramount Global by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 81,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.98% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

Paramount Global stock traded down 1.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting 19.72. The stock had a trading volume of 119,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,712. The firm’s fifty day moving average is 21.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is 20.97. The company has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of -134.46 and a beta of 1.68. Paramount Global has a 52-week low of 13.40 and a 52-week high of 26.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARAA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported 0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.25 by 0.37. The company had revenue of 7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 7.85 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 3.35%. On average, research analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is -133.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

