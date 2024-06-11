Honeycomb Asset Management LP Purchases New Position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA)

Honeycomb Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 44,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PARAA. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,421,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Paramount Global by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 35,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,007 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $284,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its position in shares of Paramount Global by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 81,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.98% of the company’s stock.
Paramount Global Stock Performance
Paramount Global stock traded down 1.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting 19.72. The stock had a trading volume of 119,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,712. The firm’s fifty day moving average is 21.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is 20.97. The company has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of -134.46 and a beta of 1.68. Paramount Global has a 52-week low of 13.40 and a 52-week high of 26.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.
Paramount Global Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is -133.32%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.
About Paramount Global
Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.
