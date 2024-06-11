Horizen (ZEN) Trading 17.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. Over the last seven days, Horizen has traded down 17.8% against the dollar. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for about $7.59 or 0.00011393 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Horizen has a market capitalization of $114.57 million and $7.42 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00044551 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00033781 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000099 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 15,090,200 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

