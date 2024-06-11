Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,959,956 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 590,900 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $126,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,816,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $762,637,000 after acquiring an additional 137,059 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,861,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $335,397,000 after acquiring an additional 207,547 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,566,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $116,408,000 after acquiring an additional 121,795 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 3,904.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,090,904 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038,692 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,946,095 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $88,255,000 after acquiring an additional 99,427 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Murphy Oil from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Murphy Oil from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Murphy Oil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Murphy Oil news, VP Maria A. Martinez sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total value of $433,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,590 shares in the company, valued at $1,759,576.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Trading Down 0.4 %

Murphy Oil stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.28. The company had a trading volume of 137,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679,223. Murphy Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $36.34 and a 1-year high of $49.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 2.21.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The firm had revenue of $794.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Murphy Oil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.43%.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Further Reading

