Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Has $62.95 Million Stock Position in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) by 29.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,067,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 452,180 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 2.72% of Adtalem Global Education worth $62,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 62,266.7% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

ATGE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Adtalem Global Education from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Adtalem Global Education from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

ATGE stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $64.88. 53,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,491. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.33 and its 200-day moving average is $55.38. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.59 and a 12 month high of $67.69.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $412.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.68 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Manjunath Gangadharan sold 946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total value of $62,199.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

