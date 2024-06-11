Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 484,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,700 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 0.54% of Avnet worth $24,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avnet by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Avnet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Avnet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avnet by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 19.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avnet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Truist Financial cut their target price on Avnet from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total transaction of $1,612,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,709 shares in the company, valued at $7,507,961.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Avnet news, Director Carlo Bozotti sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total value of $489,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $629,843.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total transaction of $1,612,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,709 shares in the company, valued at $7,507,961.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,532 shares of company stock valued at $3,110,237. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVT traded down $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,944. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.33. Avnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.67 and a fifty-two week high of $55.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.66.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.01). Avnet had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avnet Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.06%.

About Avnet

(Free Report)

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Further Reading

