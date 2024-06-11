Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,871,282 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 138,950 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.69% of Corning worth $178,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Corning by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,714,901 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $874,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055,388 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Corning by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,899,529 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $667,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,450 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corning by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,615,078 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $536,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301,745 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Corning by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,039,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $366,856,000 after acquiring an additional 232,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Corning by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,722,106 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $296,054,000 after acquiring an additional 146,807 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Corning Price Performance

GLW traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $36.88. 353,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,809,541. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.98 and its 200 day moving average is $32.16. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $37.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Corning had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GLW shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Corning has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.90.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Martin J. Curran sold 16,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $553,219.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 65,598 shares in the company, valued at $2,210,652.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Corning news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 77,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total transaction of $2,574,903.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 215,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,155,042.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Martin J. Curran sold 16,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $553,219.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 65,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,210,652.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 252,671 shares of company stock worth $8,450,971 over the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

