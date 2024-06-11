Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Sells 12,120 Shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,715,060 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,120 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 3.41% of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son worth $54,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 79,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,896 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 18,890.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 18,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,292 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on NTB shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up from $34.00) on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

Shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,190. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a 52 week low of $24.62 and a 52 week high of $36.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.59.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.21. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 27.95% and a return on equity of 23.18%. The company had revenue of $142.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio is 39.55%.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile lending, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans, as well as overdraft facilities to commercial and corporate customers.

