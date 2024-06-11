Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Sells 1,384,170 Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,557,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,384,170 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Cenovus Energy worth $92,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund grew its position in Cenovus Energy by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund now owns 515,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,575,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Cenovus Energy by 152.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 321,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,358,000 after purchasing an additional 194,151 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Cenovus Energy by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,053,328 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $184,278,000 after purchasing an additional 462,273 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Cenovus Energy by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 42,191,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $706,503,000 after purchasing an additional 8,841,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Cenovus Energy by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Cenovus Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVE traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.24. The company had a trading volume of 556,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,984,980. The stock has a market cap of $35.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.70. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.69 and a 52 week high of $21.90.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.98 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 16.53%. Analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Cenovus Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.0981 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.67%.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.



