Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Sells 631,261 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 69.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 279,495 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 631,261 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $77,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Norges Bank bought a new position in Workday in the 4th quarter worth about $1,491,149,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,163,362 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,109,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,153 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,310,619 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $496,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,922 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,727,580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $586,021,000 after purchasing an additional 872,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter worth about $107,425,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ WDAY traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $213.54. 351,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,192,990. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $246.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $202.01 and a 52 week high of $311.28. The stock has a market cap of $56.59 billion, a PE ratio of 38.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.33.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Workday had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 19.66%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WDAY shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Workday from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Workday from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Workday from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Workday from $316.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.96.

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 57,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.02, for a total value of $15,505,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,067,000 shares in the company, valued at $290,245,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Workday news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 8,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.21, for a total transaction of $2,265,569.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 66,356 shares in the company, valued at $17,797,342.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 57,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.02, for a total value of $15,505,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,067,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,245,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 513,042 shares of company stock worth $133,424,815. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

