Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Sells 910,280 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC cut its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 39.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,399,576 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 910,280 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $44,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 57,318,037 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,836,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,629 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,379,614 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,732,051,000 after buying an additional 731,163 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 32,070,496 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,032,453,000 after acquiring an additional 4,612,764 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,384,816 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $717,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 20,530,994 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $657,772,000 after purchasing an additional 182,289 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

SU traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.08. 466,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,487,694. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.11. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.07 and a 52 week high of $41.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.64 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 15.69%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Suncor Energy from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com raised Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Suncor Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.