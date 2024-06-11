Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.314 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This is a positive change from Hydro One’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Hydro One Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of H opened at C$40.65 on Tuesday. Hydro One has a 1-year low of C$32.79 and a 1-year high of C$41.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$39.28 and its 200-day moving average price is C$39.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$24.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.29.

Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C$0.01. Hydro One had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of C$2.17 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hydro One will post 1.9169847 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on H. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$39.00 to C$40.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$39.83.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and approximately 125,000 circuit kilometers primary low-voltage distribution lines.

