Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.314 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This is a positive change from Hydro One’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.
Hydro One Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of H opened at C$40.65 on Tuesday. Hydro One has a 1-year low of C$32.79 and a 1-year high of C$41.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$39.28 and its 200-day moving average price is C$39.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$24.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.29.
Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C$0.01. Hydro One had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of C$2.17 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hydro One will post 1.9169847 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Hydro One
About Hydro One
Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and approximately 125,000 circuit kilometers primary low-voltage distribution lines.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Hydro One
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- FuelCell Energy Ignites Short-Covering Rally, Don’t Buy Into It
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Can Robinhood Stock Double Again in 2024? Here’s Why It Might
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Marvell Technology Data Center Revenues Surge, But the Rest Fall
Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.