Icon Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in RTX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in RTX by 352.0% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in RTX by 37.4% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in RTX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of RTX stock traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $106.98. The company had a trading volume of 608,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,509,129. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.23 billion, a PE ratio of 41.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. RTX Co. has a one year low of $68.56 and a one year high of $108.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.48 and its 200 day moving average is $93.46.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.44 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on RTX. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of RTX from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In other news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $2,101,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 149,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,757,566. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $2,101,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 149,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,757,566. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 10,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $1,049,781.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 129,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,166,366.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 119,937 shares of company stock valued at $12,256,952. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

