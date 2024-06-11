Icon Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 68,392 iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 68,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,337,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 13,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 54,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,123,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

USMV stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $83.24. The stock had a trading volume of 952,770 shares. The firm has a market cap of $24.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.51.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

