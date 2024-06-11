Icon Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $1.75 Million in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 52,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 28.7% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on KDP. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.83.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of KDP traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $33.96. 1,239,424 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,407,852. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a one year low of $27.66 and a one year high of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.90. The company has a market capitalization of $46.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.62.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 55.48%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $273,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,597.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 8,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $273,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,597.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 13,043,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $376,956,514.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 283,443,879 shares in the company, valued at $8,191,528,103.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,124,998 shares of company stock worth $379,707,253 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

