Icon Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $2.07 Million in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 25.2% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,200,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. 1ST Source Bank raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 0.5% during the third quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 15,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth $1,486,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total transaction of $1,064,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,843.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total transaction of $2,139,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,877,860.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total value of $1,064,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,843.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,635 shares of company stock worth $3,980,827. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TRV traded down $3.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $209.40. 132,676 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,372,305. The company has a market capitalization of $47.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $216.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.06. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.33 and a 1 year high of $232.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by ($0.06). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on TRV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $261.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.65.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

