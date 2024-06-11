Icon Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $27.86 Million in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 534,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,864,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for 2.9% of Icon Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

EFV stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,976,330 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

