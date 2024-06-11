Icon Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $778,000 Investment in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LOPE. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the 4th quarter valued at $3,980,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter valued at $1,080,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter valued at about $883,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 6,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Grand Canyon Education

In related news, Director Lisa Graham Keegan sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.96, for a total value of $39,949.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,874.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Grand Canyon Education news, CTO Dilek Marsh sold 1,500 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total value of $198,975.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 25,674 shares in the company, valued at $3,405,656.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa Graham Keegan sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.96, for a total value of $39,949.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,874.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,270 shares of company stock worth $462,724 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education Trading Down 1.1 %

LOPE stock traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,985. The company’s 50 day moving average is $138.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.85. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.65 and a fifty-two week high of $156.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.64.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $274.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.42 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 31.81% and a net margin of 21.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on LOPE. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

