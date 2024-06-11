Icon Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $8.91 Million Investment in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 90,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,911,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 0.9% of Icon Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8,825.0% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 365.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $90.89. The company had a trading volume of 20,588,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,460,086. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $82.42 and a 52 week high of $103.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.3083 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

