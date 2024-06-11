Icon Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WEC. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 5,257.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,465,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,768 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 763.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,332,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,164,000 after buying an additional 1,178,270 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,665,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,146,000 after buying an additional 803,718 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2,122.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 441,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,170,000 after buying an additional 421,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 17,727.0% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 371,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,954,000 after buying an additional 369,786 shares in the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WEC traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $79.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,147,255. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.56. The stock has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.42. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.13 and a 52 week high of $93.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.835 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 72.93%.

WEC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.92.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

