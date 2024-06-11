Icon Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,329,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Align Technology by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Align Technology by 379.5% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 211 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Align Technology by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN traded down $2.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $252.94. 83,439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 745,199. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $285.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $281.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a PE ratio of 42.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.62. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.34 and a 52-week high of $413.20.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $997.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.97 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 14.15%. As a group, research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on ALGN. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $344.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. OTR Global restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 price target (up from $355.00) on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $351.00.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

